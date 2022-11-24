The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Wednesday in Abuja pledged to bequeath a country free from proliferation of substandard products.

The Director-General of SON, Malam Farouk Salim, said this at a news conference to mark the official commencement of events lined up to celebrate 50th anniversary of the organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SON began its operation of monitoring standard of products in Nigeria in 1970, and will be having the grand breaking celebration on Nov. 28 in Abuja.

Salim said that to protect the future of the nation, the organisation had adopted 213 industrial standards to checkmate the proliferation of substandard products.

He said that over 168 new standards were approved by SON for two years, adding that the organisation had gone through series of transformation within the last 50 years.

He noted that SON was established at a time when the country needed a regulatory body to lead the process of institutionalising standardisation as a measurable process for quality assessment.

According to him, SON is structured to lead every process that surrounds the preparation of standards relating to products, measurements, materials and processes, adding that the organisation has evolved into one of the world’s most reputable regulatory bodies.

On the golden jubilee celebration, the SON boss said that it had put together a historical compendium of the last 50 years of evolutionary journey as a regulatory authority.

“This celebration is a moment of stock taking and introspection with a view to charting the course of our giant strides into the future.

“I sincerely commend the efforts of our past and present management and staff who made enormous sacrifices to bring us to this enviable height.

“This celebration encompasses book launch, exhibitions by companies with Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), awards to deserving staff and companies who have distinguished themselves in strict adherence to SON ethical standards and regulatory frameworks.

“Just as the past has been presented to us on a golden plate, we shall strive to bring the future to generations to come in platinum by bequeathing to Nigeria, a faultless standardisation custom that will stand the test of time,’’ he stressed.

Salim also pledged to institutionalise the culture of standardisation in Nigeria and make quality products the grund norm of national life. (NAN)

