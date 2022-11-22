By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, a socio-cultural group, has threatened to organize mass dumping of wastes at the Government House, Awka, on November 25 to drive home their anger against the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for his comments over the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Soludo in his article titled, ‘History beckons and I will not be silent (Part 1), said the LP presidential candidate was playing a game with his election bid as does not have the necessary structure in place to win the presidential election on the platform of LP.

Rising from a meeting yesterday, the youths said their planned action would serve as a deterrent to other Igbo political office-holders who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation.

President General of the coalition, Mr. Goodluck Ibem, who signed the statement, said the dumping of refuse in the house of anyone who committed sacrilege against his people was a traditional way of disciplining and teaching others a lesson.

The group’s statement read in part: ” We will fill Anambra State Government House with refuse to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The Igbo nation is a big and blessed nation that should not be toyed with by one single individual. That Soludo is the governor of Anambra State today is not of his making, but the making of God, using Anambra people to vote him into office.

“The statement of Soludo and the audacity with which he spoke against Mr. Peter Obi portrayed him as a man who felt that he is above God and Anambra people who elected him as governor.

“Without mincing words, Soludo insulted the sensibility of Anambra State and the entire Igbo nation with his misguided statement against Mr. Peter Obi.

“Four years is too long to wait and it will be an insult to Ndi Anambra to wait for four years for Soludo to complete his tenure which was given to him by the people.

“We, therefore, call on the Speaker and the entire members of Anambra State House of Assembly to immediately start the process of Soludo’s impeachment process in order to save the Anambra people from this national embarrassment by a supposed Professor.

“We want the entire world to know that Soludo’s unguided statement against Peter Obi is his personal opinion and not the opinion of his own family.

“Governor Soludo is standing alone on his attack against Peter Obi and anyone who might have paid him for such a hatchet job should go and collect his money back because his statement does not hold any water whosoever.”

