By Vincent Ujumadu

GOVERNOR Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has said that he would increase the ongoing road projects in various parts of the state from the present 200 kilometers to 250 kilometers by December this year.

The governor, who recently declared a state of emergency on roads, has been flagging off projects to ensure that most of them were completed before another rainy season sets in.

Soludo who spoke through his chief of staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi while interacting with officials of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, said his administration was committed to building road projects that would stand the test of time.

Soludo also expressed the determination of his administration to improve the provision of adequate infrastructure to fast-track his envisioned Smart City Project to optimise the limitless opportunity of a fully digitized economy.

According to him, Anambra State would become a point of reference in quality infrastructure during his tenure and described COREN as critical in what his administration is doing in road and other infrastructural projects.

Soludo observed that the presence of COREN in Anambra State had helped to curb the incidence of building collapse and quackery in the construction sector and urged it not to relent.

The Anambra State chairman of COREN, Mr. Victor Meju, who highlighted achievements of members of the profession in and beyond the state, argued that no nation could develop without Engineering, and called for support to the council in order to add more value to life.

