By Vincent Ujumadu

GOVERNOR of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has presented a budget estimate of N260 billion tagged ‘Budget of acceleration’ to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The budget is N90 billion more than the revised 2022 budget of N170 billion presented by the governor earlier in the year.

Details show that the budget has a capital estimate of N164.2 billion, accounting for 63.2%, while the recurrent expenditure is N95.5 billion or 36.8%.

According to the governor, the 2023 budget has a deficit of N13 billion.

Soludo lamented that at 0.87%, the state’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, is probably one of the locations in the world with least tax revenue as a proportion of income.

Soludo said: “For comparison, Lagos State projects to generate N1.1 trillion from IGR in 2023 (almost N100 billion per month and 64% of its N1.7 trillion 2023 budget). Anambra’s IGR for 2023 will be barely 4.4% of Lagos state’s IGR. If Anambra generates just 5% of its GDP as IGR in 2023, it would be N275 billion—far higher than our total budget. Yes, just five percent.

“As a people, we need to have a serious conversation on how best to fund our aspiration for a livable and prosperous homeland for an itinerant people. With our people scattered all over the world but with dual residences — permanent home addresses in Anambra where they are buried at death (expecting government to protect them and provide infrastructure to access such), what should be our civic duties to the homeland?”

The governor said the goal of his administration is to transform Anambra into a livable and prosperous smart megacity that is the preferred destination to live, invest, learn, work and relax/enjoy.

According to him, “Every one of the five pillars of our agenda is receiving systematic attention: security, law and order; robust economic transformation from an informal economy into a new industrial-tech- leisure hub; a comprehensive social agenda for a human capital bank that is productive at home and exportable abroad and leaves no one behind; transparent, prudent and accountable governance underpinned by a new value system; and a sustainable environment through clean, green, planned and sustainable communities, markets, and cities.Over the past seven months, we have been moving at frenetic speed, addressing head-on some of the foundational issues.”

