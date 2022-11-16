Frank Edoho

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian television host, Frank Edoho has displayed worry over how Nigerian politicians of Igbo extraction have failed to rally support for the presidential candidate from the South East region.

Edoho, the host of the popular intellectual show ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ said this on Tuesday via his verified Twitter page in reaction to the fiasco between Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that Soludo had in an article on Monday, slammed Obi’s presidential ambition, saying he lacks the capacity to win the election.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who said it was obvious that Obi cannot emerge winner of the presidential election in 2023 also rubbished his decision to save money for Anambra after the expiration of his tenure as the Governor of Anambra.

While Soludo’s disposition has been greeted with reactions on the internet from Monday, the former Anambra governor answered that the former CBN governor should do better where he (Obi) had failed.

Obi, at the Lagos Business School (LBS), on Tuesday, said he ruled the Southeastern state as a trader, but Soludo has the chance, now, to rule as a Professor.

Reacting to the debacle, Edoho said Yoruba and Hausa people derive pleasure in supporting their own, but the reverse has been the case for Igbo politicians who drag their own people.

Edoho wrote, “Igbo politicians will never stop baffling me. You have the rare opportunity of one of your kin being President but instead of supporting and clamouring for him like Yoruba and Hausa people do with their candidates, you look for ways to disrupt and thwart him! Tufia Kwa!”

