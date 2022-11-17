Achike Udenwa

Former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa has reacted to the comments by Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi cannot emerge winner of next year’s presidential election.

Udenwa described the statement coming from the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as unfortunate but a mere politics, adding that those linking it to Igbo attacking Igbo are myopic in their thoughts.

The ex-Imo governor on Wednesday said someone like Obi contesting for the office of the President should get prepared for all manners of criticisms.

“Well, there is nothing strange about it. There is no way you will come out to run for an office, even at that level of the presidency and you expect everybody to say yea,” Udenwa said.

“You will receive a lot of backlash from here and there; some true, some false. There is nothing strange about it. These are personal opinions. That someone expresses his personal opinion doesn’t mean that opinion is correct.

“Looking at it from the point of Igbo attacking Igbo is a myopic outlook to it. Peter Obi cannot make it if he is presented as an Igbo candidate. He is not an Igbo candidate.

“There is nobody that comes out at that level that doesn’t receive a backlash. Even in your own family, you will get it. That is what is in politics. I don’t think that signifies a lack of unity among the Igbo. It is politics.”

Udenwa who was the governor of Imo when the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar were Lagos state governor and Nigeria’s Vice President respectively, also spoke about verbal attacks against the duo.

“Tinubu is running for the same office. Read the papers every day, the social media, and everybody is attacking him. Atiku is running too, check the North; a lot of them are attacking him,” Udenwa added.

