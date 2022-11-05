Barely a week after his nomination for the Afrits Arts Award’s Best Producer of the Year 2022 for Zlatan Ibile’s “See Me So” song, TMY Empire Records producer, Solshyne is bringing the big guns of the music and entertainment industry together to celebrate his birthday and also launch his new studio.

The event which holds on November 6, at House 5 Scintilla Close, Alternative RTE Chevron, Lekki is being put together by TMY Media and hosted by Wopala Entertainment.

Solshyne, real name Abiose Francis Moyo, has made the announcement on his Instagram account, @solshynebeatz on November 3 and 4 disclosing further that the strictly-by-invite soiree will be graced by the leading names in the music industry including Young John “the wicked producer” among others.

Solshyne, who a few weeks ago posted on his Instagram that “making music is my way of expressing what I feel inside me,” has a tall reputation as one of the best music producers around and has been one of the creative forces in TMY Records, a subsidiary of the TMY Media also known as TMY News, a Lekki-based entertainment company with over 10 years experience in the entertainment industry and duly registered in Nigeria by the Corporate Affairs Commission but with clients across the world including in Ghana, Dubai, UK, Canada the USA.

TMY (Tree Money Yard) is a brand founded by Ajayi Solomon. Also known as TMY Media or TMY Mart, the multimedia production, marketing and management company has become an influential entertainment company which in the past five years is the toast of the Nigerian media and entertainment circuit.

Among those that make TMY tick is Solshyne and it is anticipated that the who’s who of the music industry will grace his birthday party.

