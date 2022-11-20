By Ndahi Marama

Amid wide condemnation trailing the alleged killing of an aid worker with the United Nations (UN), Alen Mulutega, an Ethiopian national by a soldier at a military base in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday, the military command in Nigeria said it has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

In a statement by the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Christopher Musa, and made available to the newsmen through his spokesman, Major Samson Zhakom, the military authority sympathized with the United Nations, UN, over the killing of Mulutega.

The statement read: “The Theatre Commander, Maj Gen CG Musa, on behalf of the officers and men of Joint Task Force (NE) Operation Hadin Kai, expressed sincere condolence to the representatives of the Non- Governmental Organizations in the North East, Mr Trond Jenson, Head of Office OCHA- Nigeria and his team over the loss of one of their staff who was shot by a soldier and for the injury sustained by the co-pilot.

“The Theatre Commander also relayed condolence messages from the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS and the Service Chiefs after which a minute silence was observed in honour of the deceased.

“The TC assured the officials that the Military Police, MP, has commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances with the promise that they would be carried along throughout the process. He then requested they extend the condolence message to the family of the deceased.

“The team appreciated the prompt response by the troops on the ground for their prompt response and the immediate medical attention offered to the co-pilot including the recovery of the corpses to Maiduguri for further necessary action.

“Additionally, the team leader thanked the Theatre for reaching out to them as soon as the incident occurred and disclosed that the co-pilot involved in the incident is rapidly responding to treatment at the hospital.

“Relatedly, the two parties agreed that the sad incident will not affect the cooperation, support and harmonious relationship existing between them. The meeting was held at the Command Guest House, Maiduguri.”

INGO reacts

Meanwhile, the International Non-Governmental Organisation Forum, INGO, community has condemned the murder. INGO, in a press statement by its Media and Communication Adviser, Ademilola Adesanya, said it was deeply saddened by Friday’s gruesome incident that led to the death of their member.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of our departed colleague; we also wish a quick recovery to the pilot working with the United Nations who was injured in this unfortunate attack”, the statement said.

“NGOs remain committed to working around the clock to provide life-saving assistance to those in dire need of aid in North-East Nigeria and beyond, despite the prevailing insecurity and challenges. We are confident that the government will timely investigate yesterday’s (Friday) incident and take necessary action. We appreciate their outreach in support of the humanitarian community in this difficult moment.

“The Nigeria INGO Forum and its 54 members reiterate their commitment to support those in need and to collaborate with all concerned parties to continue improving the operational environment of aid organizations and their staff”.

