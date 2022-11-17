By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Theatre Command Operation in Borno State, Thursday night, disclosed that a soldier went haywire in one of its military base, shot and killed a humaitarian staff of an NGO and another soldier in the same base.

The soldier also opened fire on the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters in the theater before troops of Hadin Kai neitralised him.

Confirming the development, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters Theatre Command, said: “The Theater Command, Hadin Kai regrets to inform the public of a sad occurrence at one of our military bases today.

“A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East.

“Same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters.

“Own troops on the ground immediately neutralised the errant personnel.

“The injured co-pilot has been stabilised while the corpses of the victims have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital.

“Detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the highly regrettable incident.

“Further details will be provided later.”

