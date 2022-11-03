The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lightworld Industries, Ambasador Tony Ahize Nwangwu has stated that, engaging in Corporate Social Responsibility is one of the core mandates his company.

Ahize stated this in Lagos, when Lightworld Industries, took to the streets to engage in environmental cleaning.

This was part of events, to celebrate the human touching programs the industry has embarked on, since they began operations.

He said, the company has also been more involved in youth empowerment as part of its corporate social responsibility. “I love to create wealth for the youths to be empowered, because I am one of them.

The youths are my primary constituency, because I relate with them, irrespective of class or race.

I am an Entrepreneur with a difference, so, I motivate those at youthful age, who are ready to take this country by storm, in their different fields of endeavours.

I want to see more business men grow to become serial entrepreneurs, which will help our Nation’s economy and put money in our hands, Ahize advised.

RELATED NEWS