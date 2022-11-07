By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture has expressed grave concern over the exponential rise in the influence of the social media across the globe.

Babakura Abba Jato said in Maiduguri, Monday, that the influence would lead to humanity’s cataclysmic end if unchecked.

He was speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop organized by the Borno State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in collaboration with British Council.

Read Also:

The theme was “Promoting Safety of Journalists in Post-conflict Era”, to also mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

“Majority of conflicts rocking the globe now have roots in social media disseminations,” Jato said.

“By the time the social media gains more influence, that could mark the beginning of the end of the world.”

Jato drew attention to the growing global patronage of fake news disseminated by the social media, describing the situation as unfortunate for humanity.

“We should collectively fight the menace of the social media,” the commissioner stated.

He called on journalists to defend, protect and sustain the tradition of true journalism against the social media.

The lead-presenter at the workshop, Prof. Danjuma Gambo, Director of Radio, University of Maiduguri charged journalists to arrive at a consensus about reporting in post-conflict era.

RELATED NEWS