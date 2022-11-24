The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday secured the conviction of one Daniel James, a Black American female on Snapchat over internet related fraud.

James was charged along side one Atadoga Samuel for same offence.

In his judgment, Justice Mohammed Sani, sentenced James to eight months imprisonment with option of fine of N200,000.

The judge ordered that one Techno Phone used to perpetrate the crime and $150 USD which he collected from the unlawful activities be forfeited to the Federal Government.

On the other hand, the judge sentenced Samuel to six months imprisonment with option of fine of N200,000.

The court ordered that one Gionee S10 Phone recovered from defendant at the point of arrest and $25 US Dollars that he benefited from the unlawful activities be also forfeited to the federal government.

The convicts, who were prosecuted separately on one count charge, pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, Rashidat Alao, told the court how credible intelligence led to the arrest of the defendants at Dekina and Olamaboro Local Government Areas of the Kogi.

She tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendants, mobile phones and several fraudulent messages printed from their devices, which were admitted in evidence.

She said that James fraudulently collected $150 dollars from one Karma Jones on March 25 via your Snap Chat application linked [email protected]

While Samuel fraudulently collected $25 dollars sometimes in May from Alaina Hicks via your Snap Chat application linked to an email address [email protected]

Thereafter, Alao urged the court to convict the defendants based on their admittance of guilt. (NAN)

