Prof. Aina

By Emmanuel Okogba

‘Smokers are liable to die young’ – This was Prof. Olatunji Aina’s submission as a keynote speaker at Vanguard’s 2nd Mental Health Summit that held on Thursday in Lagos.

The summit themed: “Mental Health in a Distressed Economy – Drug Abuse: A New Force Driving Mental Health Crises in Nigeria” brought together health experts to speak on the condition that has been referred to as a ‘silent killer’.

Prof Aina who is also a Consultant Psychiatrist identified excessive smoking as one of the conditions that could lead to mental health issues.

He said: “It has been discovered that frequent, persistent smoking can also cause mental health issues and early death.

“According to findings, smoking a stick of cigarette reduces your life by eight hours, so when you smoke three sticks, you know one day of your life is gone. And we know there are those who smoke more than three sticks in a day.

“The damage is does to one’s health cannot be overemphasised, this is why there is always a warning that comes with smoking.”

He further called for more attention to be paid to those battling mental health issues alongside improved advocacy.

Other causes of mental health issues as listed by Prof. Aina are poverty, insomnia and illnesses.

