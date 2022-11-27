By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

SIX persons were feared dead when rival groups clashed in Awka at the weekend.

The incident took place, along the popular Zik Avenue in the state capital.

Residents of the area said the shootings were heavy, forcing people to scamper to safety.

According to one of the residents, the cult groups were apparently fighting for supremacy, leading to the killing of the six persons.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said police patrol had been intensified within the area and the entire Awka.

“Following the sound of gunshots by Zik Avenue, Awka, police patrol has been intensified in Awka.

“Preliminary information revealed that the cause of the shooting was as a result of cult-related clash.

“The situation is being closely monitored and further development shall be communicated.”

He enjoined the people of the state to remain security conscious and continue to provide the Police with useful information that would assist to effectively track down criminal elements in our society.

