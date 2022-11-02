…Nigeria on verge of becoming 1st West African country to ratify Protocol

WITH rising concerns for persons with disabilities, a nonprofit organization, Sightsavers Nigeria and other partners including African Union and the African Disability Forum, have called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to ratify the African Disability Protocol, ADP, to give Persons With Disabilities a sense of belonging.

Sightsavers’ ‘Equal World Campaign’, in partnership with the AU and ADF, is calling governments and leaders to adopt the protocol and ensure the rights of people with disabilities are upheld.

Sightsavers pointed that the human rights protocol addresses forms of discrimination that specifically impact people with disabilities living in Africa.

It supplements the provisions of the existing African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

Meanwhile, it said Nigeria could lead the way. The protocol needs to be adopted by the Federal Executive Council and endorsed by the National Assembly.

The Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr Sunday Isiyaku, said “We are so close to making this critical step forward in protecting the rights and dignity of people with disabilities in Nigeria.

“Now, more than ever, we must ensure that those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic are prioritised and protected.”

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disability, James David Lalu, said, “This treaty is a vital instrument in tackling discrimination and inequality and improving the lives of millions of people with disabilities.

“While assuring that Nigeria before the end of this month shall sign the treaty and ratification process shall follow suits.

“Nigeria must take the leadership at these critical times”.

Lalu also assured that, “We are counting on Nigeria to step up and take the lead in creating a safer, more accessible Africa.”

The African Disability Protocol was adopted in 2018 by the African Union, to address forms of discrimination affecting people with disabilities living in African countries.

It is an additional protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (1981) to set standards and promote and protect human rights in Africa.

For the protocol to come into force, at least 15 member States must sign and ratify it. So far Angola, Burundi, Kenya, Mali and Rwanda have ratified, and several others are nearly there.

