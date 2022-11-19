The Managing Director, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Abubakar Umar, has urged youths in the country to contribute in making the 2023 electiond violence-free.

Umar who gave the advice on Saturday in Kaduna also admonished the youth to resist the temptation of some politicians to use them to cause violence and disruption of the elections.

The managing director made the appeal during the 4th anniversary lecture organised by Kaduna Youth for Good Governance, with the theme ‘Youth and 2023 General Elections: Call for Violence Free Conduct’.

He said government should also ensure that the electoral process was seamless, so as to leave a good legacy of strengthening the country’s democracy.

According to him, government should commence mass engagement with the youth to sensitise them on the need for peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections.

He noted that youths were critical in any elections, as such must be given priority to ensure free and fair elections.

In a welcome address, Chairman of Kaduna Youth for Good Governance, Aliyu Modibbo urged youths in the country to shun all vices that would lead to moral decadence in the society.

He also advised the youth to lead the country’s democratic process instead of falling prey to the gimmicks of some of the politicians who were not ready to allow due process to prevail.

“To achieve violence free elections, we are calling on our fellow youths that they must re-think their perceptions.

“Shun anti-social and negative behaviours capable of tarnishing their image as future leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

Modibbo cautioned political parties against divisive campaigns, adding that the campaigns should be based on issues affecting the country, not personalities or religion.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for remaining steadfast and ensuring that the electoral process remains on course.

Awards were presented to some personalities who contributed immensely to the development of the youth in the country.

Aminu Haruna, General Manager, Transmission Company of Nigeria who spoke on behalf of the awardees, appreciated the organisation for founding them worthy.

He pledged that they would continue to contribute to the development of the youths and the country in general.

Haruna advised public servants to be dedicated to the service of the country, be honest and shun corruption.(NAN)

RELATED NEWS