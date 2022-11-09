The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba has lamented the neglect in the operation of the Lake Chad Basin.

Speaking when he hosted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, the Shehu of Borno made the remarks, urging the PDP presidential candidate to prioritise the project in given opportunity to be President in 2023 general elections.

He also called on the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar to do all that he can “to reinvigorate the Chad Basin,” which he said is “connected to the overall well-being of the people of Borno and its environs.”

The traditional ruler said that “the total neglect of the Chad Basin has had serious adverse effects on the economic fortunes of the people.”

Atiku was in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital for the presidential campaign rally of the PDP, but paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu before proceeding to the campaign grounds.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer thanked the Shehu for hosting him and his entourage.

