A 25-year-old woman, Shanquella Robinson was allegedly beaten to death while on vacation with her friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as footage showed she was attacked alone while she was in the bedroom.

Shanquella Robinson, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, US woman, was brutally beaten to death by her friend in a Mexican villa.

But, some of her friends claimed she died of alcohol poisoning, according to BET.

The report further revealed that she was part of a group that travelled from Charlotte to Cabo on October 28 and rented out a villa as part of the birthday festivities for one of their friends.

Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson has told reporters that she last spoke to her daughter moments after she had settled down in Cabo and while she was having a meal with her friends.

While they agreed to speak the next day, the only phone call that Salamondra received was from one of her friends telling her that Shanquella was sick and that they were waiting for a doctor to arrive.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Salamondra said to the news station. “They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”

Later, Salamondra received a call that her daughter died from food poisoning from one of the friends she was vacationing with.

“No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway,” Salamondra said.

