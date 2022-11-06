Shakira took her kids to a karate class on Saturday before letting them attend their dad Gerard Pique’s final match at FC Barcelona.

The singer 45, could be seen ripped jeans and a grey and black tie-dye t-shirt, adding a black cap and sunglasses to keep a low profile as she took care of her sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

Later in the day the two boys joined their father, Shakira’s estranged husband Gerard, 35, at his final game as a professional footballer at Camp Nou in in Barcelona.

The pair played with their dad on the pitch wearing FC Barcelona kits after his final match as a footballer.

Playing against Almeria in the La Liga league, Gerard’s team won 2-0 on Saturday night and gave fans an emotional goodbye as he walked away from the game.

He was visibly upset after the match, but it seemed he enjoyed sharing the moment with his two boys who he shares with the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker.

The outing came after it emerged that Shakira seems to be settling scores with her ex via her music after the Spanish footballer was allegedly unfaithful.

Recall Shakira and Gerard split four months ago.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the hitmaker was asked about the line and it’s apparent connection to her marital issues.

She said, “Is that the feeling that you had that you kind of had to give a part of yourself during that relationship, which perhaps was hard to get back?’ she was asked by Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

‘I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make,’ Shakira responded. ‘When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel.”

Gerard Pique also announced his shock retirement from football this week.

This Saturday marked the 35-year-old’s final game for his beloved club, the culmination of a legendary career, but also the climax of a chaotic few months during which he endured a high-profile break-up with Shakira and was at loggerheads with his paymasters.

He remains a popular figure with many but was booed by supporters during a Las Vegas friendly against Real Madrid earlier this year after his split with Shakira and again more recently this month, this time for refusing to take a pay cut.

RELATED NEWS