By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Worried by the increasing rate of sexual violence against girls, the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, in Abuja, embarked on awareness campaign against sexual crimes.

The campaign was part of the activities by NAS also known as Pyrates Confraternity, to mark the 2022 International Day for Elimination of Gender-vased Violence against Women and Girls.

Speaking at the occassion, the Capoon of Abuja Chapter (Zuma Deck) of NAS, Barrister Emmanuel Adie said, “We are here to create awareness against the occurance of sexual crimes and to also particularly draw attention to the existence of a Referal Center where cases of sexual violence and other sexual cases are being handled.

“We just formally unveiled a bill board that gives information about incidences of rape and violence against women.

“You know that rape forms the main percentage of violence against women and sexual offences. So this billboard, creates an awareness and also calls attention to the fact that there is an existence, a center where victims of sexual offences can seek help from that a referral center, situated within the Bwari General Hospital.”

Asked what was the interest of the association in the campaign, Adie said, “NAS is a humanitarian organization that carries out mostly advocacy and draws attention to societal ills.

“So, it is a cardinal objective of NAS, that is the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, to make sure that incidences that dehumanize people generally are being addressed by the relevant authorities. So to the extent that a day has been set aside for the eradication of violence against women, NASS is a major stakeholder in making sure that that information goes out to everybody.”

Also speaking, the Rotary Club District Chair, Empowering Girls Initiative, Lovina Ntui, said “We are here to create awareness about the … Centre.”

She said that Rotary, NAS and the UN are at the forefront in fighting sexual crimes and other related offences.

The Chief Nursing Officer, SARC, Bakare Olubunmi, said many people don’t know that there is a centre in Bwari General Hospital Abuja, where victims of sexual violence are being treated and conseled.

She said, “Every service that is given is free of charge so the people cannot say they don’t have money to go for treatment or you don’t have people to call. When you come, there are people to help and every service rendered is free. It is being supported by British Council and we appreciate God for that. And with this awareness, we will be able to go far

“Rape victims will be treatment but will not be satisfied if she doesnt get justice, how do you think little girls that are victims will get justice

