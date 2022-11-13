By Ayo Onikoyi

Controversial rapper turned life coach, Eva Alordia has declared that people having sex without the lights on are missing a lot, asserting that sex with light on is a form of therapy.

According to her, doing it with light feeds the senses of the body, reaching down to the soul.

“It feeds your eyes, your soul, there’s nothing to hide and you are alone and whole,” she said.

Eva seized the moment by sharing her journey of self-discovery regarding her sexual energy, admitting she’s wild and loves sex.

“For the longest time, I sought truth. I burrowed through endless books, ancient and modern. I consulted teachers and sages, I pondered within myself in my aloneness.I have been wildly curious about my sexual energy: why so loud, why so possessive, why so fucking horny all the damn time? I came to find out, this beautiful flaming power within me is the same that creates worlds, the very essence of creation, the elixir for healing and life. It goes way beyond Sex.

As someone who bears a lot of healing energy, it’s all beginning to make sense now,” she said.

