Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a former presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections, has warned Nigerians to prepare to live in squalor, concrete hardship, and acute economic austerity, If they fail to elect Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The former APC Chieftain warning came barely 72 hours after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, a status that exceeds the World Bank projection on Nigeria.

In a release yesterday in Abuja, the politician warned the Nigerian electorate who are not taking the issue of electing a credible leader seriously to have a rethink about imminent severe sufferings and poverty-related deaths that will envelop Nigeria, if they fail to elect Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

The ex-presidential aspirant urges Nigerians to jettison the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidates as birds of the same feather and men who have passed their time and should give way for Nigeria to survive if they mean well for Nigeria.

The politician concluded by saying “if we do not walk away from APC and PDP presidential candidates, they will walk 99.9 percentage of us into abject poverty with severe suffering”.

