Founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Jack Dorsey has launched a new social media app called Bluesky.

Bluesky is creativity designed to decentralise social network protocol, such that multiple social networks, each with its own systems of curation and moderation, can interact with other social networks through an open standard.

It should be understood that each social network using the protocol is an “application” and at the moment Bluesky social media platform is accepting users for its beta testing phase.

While launching it, Dorsey said Bluesky will offer “a new foundation for social networking which gives creators independence from platforms, developers the freedom to build, and users a choice in their experience.”

As many social media enthusiasts are still pondering on what Bluesky is all about, following the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by the United States’ richest billionaire, Elon Musk, here are simple facts about the evolution of Bluesky you should know.

1. Dorsey first announced the Bluesky initiative in 2019 on Twitter. The company’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal invited initial working group members in early 2020.

2. In early 2021, Bluesky was in a research stage, with 40–50 people from the decentralized technology community active in evaluating options and gathering proposals for the protocol.

3. In March 2022, Bluesky announced three of its first employees. Aaron Goldman, who had previously worked for Google and Twitter, was hired as a security engineer. Paul Frazee and Daniel Holmgren were hired as protocol engineers.

4. On April 15, 2022, Jack Dorsey acknowledged that the initial progress on the project from the first developers was off to a slow start.

5. On April 26, 2022, Bluesky put out a statement saying that the project will operate without the influence of Elon Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter, stating that Bluesky has been independently functioning as a public benefit limited liability company since February 2022.

This offers Bluesky the freedom to put its resources toward its mission without an obligation to return money to shareholders.

6. In May 2022, Bluesky released the code for an experimental personal data server and a command-line client alongside a high-level overview of the network architecture. They also revealed that they will begin to share the platform’s development process before the process is complete.

7. In October 2022, Bluesky announced a roadmap and additional technical details about the AT Protocol that will power applications. Bluesky also started accepting signups to test a forthcoming version of the application.

