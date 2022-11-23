Scene of the shooting at Walmart store

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than seven people have been killed when a gunman shot in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, Virginia, US on Tuesday night.

Officials said, according to BCC, that a man believed to be the store manager opened fire which killed six people before he killed himself.

The City of Chesapeake earlier tweeted to confirm an “active shooter incident with fatalities.”

Many people in the store at that time sustained injuries, while the shooter’s motive remained unclear.

BBC report revealed footage appeared online appeared to show an eyewitness – wearing a Walmart uniform – describing what happened.

One of the eyewitnesses said he had left a staff room, which a manager then entered and opened fire.

“Sadly we lost a few of our associates,” the man said, explaining that he did not know how many of his colleagues were shot.

Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski said the shooting was believed to have happened inside the store, and that the suspect acted alone.

Walmart said it was “shocked at this tragic event” and that it was “working closely with law enforcement.”

Commenting on the shooting, a Democratic senator for the state of Virginia, Mark Warner, tweeted that he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting.”

Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas, also a Democrat, added that she was “absolutely heartbroken.”

She wrote on Twitter: “I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country.”

