By Ayo Onikoyi

The narrative that “Sex sells”cannot be over emphasized as there are many on social media who smile to the bank hugely on account of their endowments rather than talent. Of course, they just don’t lay it on the line, they understand that content is king and they create content with their endowment as the plot and they go for the kill.

From purely nothing, these 5 young women (though there are many others) have taken their lives by the scruff of the neck and dragged it to the front row. When the saturated movie and music space proved too hard for them to hang their hats, they found a space in the desert of Instagram and created their own oases.

With Instagram as a tool in their hands, they needed no producer or director to decide their fates. All they needed was guts, their wits and a smiling face of destiny and the limelights soon illuminated their hustles.

Some of them have become stars and have been accepted by the conventional industry.

Ada La Pinky: Ada Ebere has made a name for herself as an actress, content creator and social media influencer but she got on the entertainment train as a video vixen. Ada doesn’t spare her followers with those humongous twin towers of hers.

ShirleyCurvy: Shirley uses her dose of sexuality to arrest her teeming followers. She’s the total package; an actress, brand influencer, dancer, professional masseuse and an aviator.

Kofankii: Kofanki Efunke is just coming into her element as a content creator of note. Most of her content is centred around the ripple effects her erupting towers leave in their wake. She’s beautiful, sexy and she knows it.

Happiness: Happiness is a drop-dead gorgeous diva with killer curves. In most of her skits, she sets the pulse rising with her figurine shape. Her stock is growing fast as she has been featured by the likes of Nedu, Nosa Rex, Mr Macaroni, and even Don Jazzy.

Aniberry London: Anita Selestina a.k.a Aniberry London is hot and she knows it. And she has used this to a good effect. Most of her skits, though comedy-themed, are not without some doses of sensuality. She loves to flaunt her perky backside.

Hotylioness: Hotylioness isn’t exactly a beauty queen. But what she hasn’t got in looks she made it up in humongous backside and this is what has made many skit makers feature her in their skits. Her moniker is “Ikebe Supa” and she takes no prisoners with it.

Kinkchic: Kinkchic who believes she’s going to win the Big Brother Naija someday is a 24 year-old front-back quantum of sensuality. Most of her skits play up her sensuality to the hilt. Broda Shaggi and many other skit makers have featured her.

RELATED NEWS