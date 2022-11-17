By Henry Umoru

SUCCOUR has come on the way of a Widow as Senator Stella Oduah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra North has built and donated a bungalow to the Widow, Madam Akueke Iwunze of Nkwelle-Ezunaka.

The donation by the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations was another moment of Joy as she restored pride to the Widow.

Prior to the gesture from Senator Oduah, Madam Azueke has been living in a mud makeshift that has been ruining her life with her four grand children left behind by her late son.

In a statement from her office, when the candidate of PDP for Anambra North Senatorial zone for next year’s election joined the good people of Nkwelle Ezunaka to celebrate the new bungalow, the entire community was charged and the people were thrown into jubilation and dancing, praising and praying for the Senator.

The Widow, Madam Akueke Iwenze who noted that dignity and fresh life were restored to her life, was filled with tears of joy as she could not hold her myself to fall in the arms of Senator Oduah.

According to the beneficiary, “God used the Senator to bring new life to her and prayed that the good Lord will always be there for her and meet her needs in all its ramifications. Keep doing well, Senator Oduah as the people of Anambra North will reciprocate through our Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC come February 2023.”

The statement read, “To Senator Oduah, leaving joy in the faces of downtrodden has been her watch word that have led to massive turn around development in all sectors of economy in Anambra North in her representative responsibility.

“We should recall that this great gesture has been done in many other places in Anambra North.”

Recall that Senator Oduah had last week assisted well over 15000 indegent petty traders with soft funds to boost their activities in her Senatorial District.

This was done through her pet project known as Ego Mbido Afia Scheme, an Empowerment Programme for Women, we care.

In a statement from her office, the women were drawn from the seven local Government Areas that make up her Senatorial District.

They are Onitsha North; Onitsha South; Ogbaru; Oyi; Ayamelum, East and West.

Speaking through Chielo Emelda, the women who hailed her for the gesture, described her as a mother, a true representative who is always there for the people without discrimination as they could testify to that before everybody.

They assured her that as a way of saying thank you to her as a woman who has the heart of her Constituents and provides the necessities of life for them, they will work to ensure that she returns to the 10th Senate against the backdrop that the Senator is simply the best choice for the them.

In her remarks, Oduah said that the gesture was aimed at boosting their business activities as well as help enhance the well-being of the women.

Senator Oduah stressed the need for the creation of small scale businesses and empowerment programmes in order to tackle extreme poverty and hunger at the grassroots.

She however cautioned that democracy cannot thrive amidst poverty and that hunger, poverty and violence can be threats to Nigeria’s democracy if not nipped in the bud.

