as he empowers 3,500 youths, women in Ogun West with start-up kits

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has called on residents of Ogun State to caste their votes for All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Adeola, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Ogun West in the forthcoming election, urged the electorate to vote for APC at the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and House of Assembly elections to remain with mainstream politics, attract dividends of democracy and greater development.

Adeola, who spoke in Ilaro, during the empowerment of 3,500 youths and women, urged the people to vote for him, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, re-elect Governor Dapo Abiodun and other candidates of the party.

He expressed confidence that Ogun West and other residents of the state would re-elect Abiodun, despite the efforts of his foes to pull him down.

Speaking on the empowerment programme, he said the programme would make the beneficiaries to be self-reliant, stressing that, the target was for gainful employment for youths and women, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations in Ogun West.

Senator Adeola noted that, as a legislator of over 19 years at state and federal levels, giving requisite skills and empowering youths and women to establish them in gainful self-employment was paramount importance of his core values.

“Today, in conjunction with Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Technology and National Productive Centre, Abuja, a total number of 3500 trained participants in their preferred vocations were empowered with equipment and in addition a total sum of N130 million as startup funds”

“In our present situation, in addition to good education, skills of various kinds are advantageous in generating income and combating rising unemployment and under-employment. Towards this end, many trainings for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development and ICT as well as empowerment with equipment are ways that I achieve effective representation. To the glory of God, tens of thousands have benefited from these programmes facilitated by me and God willing, with your support and mandate, many more thousands will benefit when I become your representative next year”.

“Basically, I’m teaching my people how to fish rather than give them fish. As you can see, this is the first time I’m doing the programme myself. It is all about training and retraining my people with various vocational trainings and empowering them with necessary tools for them to be self-employed.”

“This is a demonstration of what lies ahead for my people when I eventually become their representative at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly”.

He enjoined the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to diligently apply the skills learnt in the course of their training for the socio-economic advancement of themselves and the advancement in the society at large.

“Please shun the temptation of selling empowerment equipment for quick cash that will not multiply”.

The donated start up kits include, Standing Hairdryer, Standing Hair Washing Basin and Startup fund, Sewing Machine and Startup Fund, Leather Sewing Machine and Seed Fund, Professional Make Up Kit and Seed Fund.

Others are: Cooking Gas Cylinder, Double face Gas Burner, Sets of pots, cooking utensils and Startup Fund, while Startup Fund was given to some participants in fish production to start their Fishery Business.

Other participants were given a start up fund in interior decoration/event planning, Agric Value Chain, and Solar Energy Business.

