By Dickson Omobola

THE lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola fondly called Yayi, yesterday, empowered about 3000 members of his constituency with equipment and start-up grants.

The empowerment, which took place at The Haven Event Centre, GRA, Ikeja, was done in collaboration with the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River and Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology, New Bussa.

In his address, the lawmaker said: “It is with great pleasure that I address you on this occasion marking yet another empowerment programme for some of my constituents, particularly the youths and womenfolk. This will be the third empowerment programme this year after the mega one at Police College in Ikeja in February and one in that 1000 graduates were trained in various internationally recognized ICT courses in June. I am, therefore, joyful to witness this event targeted at skills acquisition in eleven areas of various skills acquisition and vocations.

“The target is for gainful employment for youths and women in my Senatorial district, Lagos West irrespective of sex, tribe, religion or political affiliation. I am happy that my constituents are beneficiaries of these initiatives facilitated by me as part of my representative function in the Senate at the National Assembly.

“As a legislator of many years, I have made it of paramount importance that as many youths and women as possible in my senatorial district are given requisite skills and empowered to establish them in gainful self-employment.

