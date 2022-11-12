By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Abdulkadir Isa who died Saturday as one is was very dedicated to his duties, never found wanting and was very professional in his journalistic calling.

In a statement Saturday in Abuja by Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said, “With total submission to the will of God, we deeply regret to announce the death of his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Abdulkadir Isa.

“Mohammed Isa died on Friday evening while undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained in a motor accident on Sunday along the Minna-Suleja road, in Niger State.”

His remains were buried yesterday afternoon in Funtua, Katsina State in accordance with Islamic rites.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who expressed sadness over the tragic death of Isa, described his death as “shocking, heart-rending and a great loss.”

Lawan said that Isa was “very dedicated to his duties, was never found wanting and was very professional in his journalistic calling.”

Lawan wgo condoled with his family, staff colleagues and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the loss, also commiserates with the government and people of Katsina State over the incident.

The Senate President prayed Allah to grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

