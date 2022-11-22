By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, Abuja/Northern Nigeria Chapter, On Tuesday, accused the Senate of attempts to frustrate the geniune intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari at inaugurating the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

President Buhari, had ordered the removal of the former Sole Administrator of the Commission, Mr Effiong Akwa Okon and instructed that the Board should be inuagurated immediately.

The IYC chairman, Adams Marbo, in a statement in Abuja expressed dismay over the continous delay by the Senate, days after it reconvened after recess, to act on the NDDC matter, noting that it was on the strength of the President’s position that the Minster of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umanah Okon Umanah, during his visit to the Commission’s headquarters, informed journalists that the names of the reconstituted Board had already been sent to the Senate.

Marbo stated that the action of the Senate is “a disrespect to President Buhari and an affront to his authority having transmitted the nominees to the Senate.”

The IYC chairman alleged that some big contractors are lobbying “the Senate to delay the inauguration to enable some few individuals to share the commonwealth of the people of the region among themselves.”

While urging President Buhari to order an investigation into the allegation, the IYC boss appealed to the Minster of Niger Delta Affairs “to maintain his integrity which he has been known for over the years, by resisting the pressure to be dragged into the messy and greedy arrangement targeted at delaying the inauguration of the Board.”

He also expressed confidence in the leadership of the Senate led by Senator Ahmed Lawal to do the needful for the betterment of the society.

He said: “The inauguration of the Board will contribute immensely to sustain the peace already being enjoyed in the Niger Delta region.”

