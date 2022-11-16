By Henry Umoru, Abuja

THE Senate Committee on Appropriations has given chairmen of the various standing committees, who were yet to submit the report of the 2023 budgets of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs , covered by their oversight activities, to do so on Friday.

Speaking on Wednesday, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano North warned that failure to meet the deadline, the committees would risk appropriate sanctions.

Senator Barau Jibrin, stated this at the resumption of the Senate in plenary.

