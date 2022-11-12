Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Francis Akubueze, Esq, on Friday emerged as the President of the Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria, OSAN, at the association’s first national convention in Abuja.

Vanguard Correspondent, Comrade Johnbosco Agbakwuru was elected as the national Public Relations Officer, PRO, at the convention attended by the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, His Lordship, Justice Benedict Kanyip and His Excellency, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibhi, former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, who are members.

Other members are the former Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mike Okiro, His Lordshio Justice Centus Nweze, Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN) and the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah among others

The President, Barrister Akubueze passed through the

All Hallows Seminary, Ihiala Anambra State, while Comrade Johnbosco Agbakwuru passed through St. Peter Claver Seminary, Okpala, Imo State.

Other people elected at the Convention are Mr. Ibrahim Moses Obenda, Vice president (St. Joseph Seminary, Zaria, Kaduna State), . Dr. Victor Embugushiki, Secretary (St. John Vianney Seminary, Barkin Ladi, Plateau State) and Peter Edeh, Asst. Secretary (Pope John Paul Junior Seminary Okpoma, Cross River State).

Prof. Stephen Essien (Queen of Apostles Seminary, Afaha Obong, Akwa Ibom State) was elected Treasurer, Asiwaju David Adetuyi (Sacred Heart Seminary, Akure, Ondo State), emerged as Financial Secretary, Chike Ukatu (All Hallows Seminary, Onitsha), Welfare Officer and Barr. Emmanuel Seh Njoka (St. Peter Seminary, Yola, Adamawa State) was elected Legal Adviser.

