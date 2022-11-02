By Efosa Taiwo

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar describing him as a political tourist.

Shettima said this at the presentation of the manifesto of the APC to the business community and organised private sector in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Shettima, Atiku should not think himself as an economic expert all because he has the ability to sell bottle water.

Recall that Atiku owns a beverage company with the brand name Faro.

Shettima added that the certificate Atiku got from the Kano School of Hygiene only qualifies him to be “wole wole” a Yoruba translation for sanitation inspection officer

Criticizing his history of losing presidential election, Shettima stated that the PDP candidate is not Abraham Lincoln, a former president of the United States, but a Raila Odinga, who has a reputation of losing several presidential elections in Kenya.

“I respect Atiku Abubakar but leadership goes beyond ‘unstatesman-like’ ranting. Someone who cannot unite his own party, I wonder how he is going to unite this nation. The world is talking of artificial intelligence, of big data, of nanotechnology. The training that the elder statesman got from Kano School of Hygiene is that of a wole wole.

“And believe me, the ability to sell bottle water does not make one an expert on the economy. Atiku Abubakar is not Abraham Lincoln, he is more of a Raila Odinga. Next year, we are going to permanently retire the political tourist back to Dubai,” he said.

