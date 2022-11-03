Selena Gomez

By Ada Osadebe

American singer, Selena Gomez says that her new documentary – “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” has changed the way she feels about her body.

The 30-year-old singer referred to the film as “therapeutic.”

According to CNN, Selena told Entertainment Tonight how helpful the documentary was to her.

She said, “In a weird sense, I feel like it is a time capsule of things, a point of my life when I look back, and I honestly feel horrible for that version of myself.

“I believe it was beneficial for me to see how my body was responding to me, how I was behaving, and how it occasionally became irrational. I believe it was extremely helpful for me to do so.

When questioned about advice for her younger self, Gomez said, “I think my advice is to not be afraid. I never actually was afraid to tell people that I wanna take time for myself. I never thought that was a bad thing.

“So, to be sharing something honest and say, ‘Hey, I’m taking a break because I need it?’ I’m being honest, and I think that’s just who I am.”

