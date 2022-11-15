By Juliet Umeh

Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he would abolish the security vote system if elected.

He also said Nigeria has enough money to take care of every of its citizens, adding that the government would not borrow to pay salaries.

Security vote refers to a monthly allocation disbursed to states and other agencies for improved security.

Kwankwaso, who made the pledge while speaking at a town hall series organised for presidential candidates by Channels Television Sunday night, said the system should be reviewed since, according to him, it is a way of getting away with “stealing” state funds.

He said: “For the eight years I was governor, I never took one naira for the issue of security vote. It’s not even there.

“I have inherited governments that were taking N10 million in a day, seven times. In fact, at a state, we had a record of 12 times because the governor can only approve N10 million. So, they would take N10 million, times whatever number they want.

“If the CP or director of SSS or anybody wants to do anything, we’ll listen to him. He should defend it. And once we are satisfied, anything above N10 million, I’ll take it to the council.

“The only thing that we did not publish for the eight years I was governor was the money given to the security agents, but we have the records.

“Security vote, in our own opinion, is a big way of stealing money. That is why I have never done it. And if I have the opportunity again, there will never be anything like security vote in the presidency.

“We have seen cases where a lot of money is being siphoned in the name of security vote and nobody can defend it. In my opinion, that should be stopped using whatever means, because it’s only a good way of taking cash from the treasury.”

“I’m talking of borrowing money either from banks or individuals, we have never borrowed. So I believe that that can be replicated to a very large extent at national level.

”I will not say I will not borrow but not to borrow to pay salaries, handle current expenditure and so on, I believe there is even more than enough money in this country to handle that.”

Kwankwaso also said if elected president, he would negotiate with Nigeria’s creditors to reschedule payment of debts, so government could have money to take care of other things.

“The situation as we are being told now is that whatever we are getting as our resources, as our money in this country is not even enough to service our debt.

”I think that is what we have heard. Now the issue is that any responsible government from day one, will sit down with all the people, creditors and see how they can be rescheduled, there has to be negotiation.

“You cannot be collecting all your resources and paying interest to the creditors, there has to be arrangement to make sure that you are given a breathing space, so you can start bringing in the good things that are necessary for the country to move forward,” Kwankwaso said.

