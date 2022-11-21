By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Security operatives in Kaduna State have folied a kidnap attempt and rescued 76 kidnapped passengers at Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, said on Monday that the rescued victims were passengers from Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, travelling to different destinations.

Ha said in a statement that ” on the 18th November, 2022 at about 2300hrs report was received at the Police Divisional Headquarters, Giwa that a large number of bandits wielding sophisticated weapons blocked a section of Funtua-Zaria Road at Gulbala area of Giwa Local Government Area to consummate their evil mission of abducting innocent commuters.”

“On the strength of the report, a combined team of Police and Military were immediately mobilized to the location with clear directives to dismantle the road blockade, root out the armed miscreants and rescue any victim they may have abducted.”

He said on reaching the location, a Ford open truck with Reg. No. APP 667 XG was found and a large number of passengers on the truck were kidnapped by bandits.

“This development engendered an immediate search and rescue operation by the operatives into the adjourning forest. In the process of this, the bandits were encountered and by the sheer force of fire power pressure mounted on them by the security operatives, they were left with no option than to abort their nefarious mission and take to flight with injuries. Thorough combing of the forest over several hours by the crack operatives succeeded in the rescue of large number of victims totaling Seventy Six (76) comprising male and females of different ages.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims who were passengers on the truck were travelling from Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State en-route different destinations when they were intercepted by the marauders. Operatives are still on operation within the general area in search of the main truck driver and two other passengers who are yet to be accounted for,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, said this important breakthrough was actualized through a strong inter-service coordination and collaboration in Kaduna State.

He assured that “this will continue to be strengthened between and among all the agencies to extricate the public space from the enemies of our collective security.”

