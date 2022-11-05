The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State has invited stakeholders of the state at the local government and community levels, including the clergy, traditional rulers and youths, to an emergency zonal meeting with the state government and the leadership of the Nigerian Army.

Accordingly to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, those invited to the meeting which will hold across the three senatorial districts of the state on Saturday, November 5, 2022 are Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Councils, all Traditional Rulers of Autonomous Communities, all Presidents-General of Autonomous Communities and all Youth Leaders of Autonomous Communities.

Other invitees are members of the Clergy, all heads of Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards from Autonomous Communities and heads of various youth organizations.

The statement added the meeting will hold in Enugu North Senatorial District at Nsukka Local Government Council Headquarters, on Saturday, at 9am.

It will also hold the same day in Enugu West Senatorial District at Awgu Local Government Council Headquarters at 11am, and at 2pm in Nkanu West Local Government Council Headquarters for Enugu East Senatorial District.

