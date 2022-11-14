By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said that the state is now comparatively safer than what it was when he assumed office in March this year.

The governor’s press secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, who spoke in Awka said one of the outstanding achievements of Professor Soludo is the astonishing successes recorded in the area of security which, he added, has been acknowledged by the people.

Aburime said: “Before Soludo was sworn in as governor, Anambra State was almost in a state of war. There was hardly no week without report of innocent Ndi Anambra being mowed down by the marauding killers.

“Kidnapping, killings, stealing, ransom taking were the order of the day. Fear and uncertainty reigned supreme in the land!

“While these hoodlums thought they were smart, Soludo obviously was smarter and a step ahead! The security architecture he put in place unnerved the hoodlums.

“Today, the narrative has changed drastically. The senatorial zone that was in the grip of these killer gangs has been restored to normalcy. The 15 camps established by the gangs to terrorize Ndi Anambra have been effectively neutralized by security agents.

“Governor Soludo boldly took the battle to their camps and the heat has been on them ever since!

“Aside from few isolated cases of attack, Anambra State has remained relatively safer under the government of Professor Soludo and Ndi Anambra are happy and full of praises for him.

“The good news is that Governor Soludo has restored full confidence in the people as they now move around freely and sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Investors and development partners are looking towards Anambra State and the state is taking back its pride as the Light of the Nation”.

