Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Qatar on November 21-22 to launch the fifth annual U.S. – Qatar Strategic Dialogue. He will also recognize Qatar’s important contribution to international sports diplomacy as it hosts the World Cup.

The Secretary will meet with senior Qatari officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

He will reiterate U.S. appreciation for the long-standing partnership between the United States and Qatar and discuss a range of priorities, including global health, humanitarian assistance, international development, labor and human rights, security cooperation, climate change, and trade and investment.

The Secretary will be cheering on the U.S. Men’s National Team in its first game of the World Cup, as the United States takes on Wales.

RELATED NEWS