By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has revealed the identity of the lady who dived into the Lagos lagoon as Adetutu Adedokun, a staff of the Department of State Security.

However, the agency said it has changed its response team from rescue to recovery as it now observes the tide of waters to recover the body.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who disclosed this in his updates said Adetutu’s body is yet to be recovered.

While the agency observes the tide of water, the Permanent Secretary said the agency also relies on locals for any further information.

He said, “The body of an adult female, identified as Adetutu Adedokun that was reported by eyewitnesses to have jumped into the lagoon is yet to be recovered.

“The lady is said to be a staff of the Department of State Security.

“Investigations have failed to produce the driver of the car that she was in prior to the unfortunate incident.

“The response team has changed from rescue to recovery and is now observing the tide and is relying on locals for any useful information.

“Further updates to follow “

Vanguard had reported that the lady in her 30s had chartered a taxi to an undisclosed destination only to stop the driver mid-way and dived into the lagoon after a heated telephone conversation with her fiance.

The incident had generated mixed reactions from members of the public.

RELATED NEWS