By Etop Ekanem

Children ages 1- 5 in the Tarkwa Bay region have had their lives improved as a result of the work of Seamfix Limited and Slum2School.

Almost an entire community of people were forced to relocate after a destructive event that took place at Tarkwa Bay in January 2020. Children’s classrooms and other learning spaces were wrecked, and they did not have access to sufficient educational resources. As a result, Seamfix decided that entering into this project cooperation with Slum2School was essential.

Slum2School is a non-profit volunteer-driven development organization transforming society by empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills, and psychosocial support to enable them to realize their full potential.

Seamfix Limited is the leading technology provider in Nigeria, and its primary focus is on developing people, creating leaders, and providing seamless software solutions to businesses.

Omoye Oriaghan, Head, Corporate Communications and Partnerships at Slum2School Africa, commented on the successes at the opening of the Early Childhood Development Center by saying, “The commissioning is a laudable initiative, and we are glad to partner with SeamFix.” This was mentioned in reference to the success of the ECDC.

The success of this project ensures that the children’s capacity for effective learning will be bolstered by a favourable educational setting.

Chief Operating Officer of Seamfix, Frank Atube, stated that “We made the decision to get involved in the CSR initiative in collaboration with Slum2School so that we might contribute to the United Nations aims for the sustainable development of the world’s communities. Giving back to the community is ingrained in the culture of our company, and we are firm believers that everyone should have equal access to opportunities, just as they should have equal access to their own identities”.

“As a direct consequence of this, we approach our undertaking with the utmost seriousness. Also, one of our goals at Seamfix is to foster future leaders all over the world. We believe that in order to be successful in this quest, we need to start with the younger generation.”

According to Slum2School officials, they believe that the beneficiaries of this Early Childhood Development Center project will exhibit a minimum of a 95% increase in their level of academic accomplishment as a direct result of the implementation of this project. Their learning experience will be substantially improved as a result, as will their level of motivation.

Ms. Doris is a teacher at the Epiphany Nursey and Primary School says it will go a long way to encourange the teachers and students to learn and grow.

