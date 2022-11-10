.As Lagos launches franchise framework initiative

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of efforts to upscale the growth of entrepreneurship in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the disbursement of N255 million to fund 51 projects addressing Sustainable Development Goals, SDG targets in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, in the state.

This came as the state government concluded plans to launch a franchise framework development initiative for MSMEs with access to affordable financial and institutional support needed to create wealth and employment opportunities.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond, disclosed this on Wednesday, at the unveiling of a programme tagged: Lagos SDGs Grant Competition for Non- Governmental Organisations, NGOs, and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, to facilitate impact projects, held at the Lagos State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The programme is designed towards expanding the frontiers of the local market, noting that the Fair evolved out of the need to strengthen the existing public-private business ecosystem with the aim of developing the sub-sector.

Also, parts of plans is a Franchising for MSMEs, with access to affordable financial and institutional support that are needed to create wealth and employment opportunities.

Hammond, said the latest initiative tagged “The Lagos SDGs Grant Competition,” was conceived as part of the strategy to mobilise collective action to advance progress on the SDGs through social, economic, and environmental initiatives that are positive, transformative, collaborative, and scalable.

“The challenge is seeking projects that offer smarter, faster ways to make real progress on the 17 Goals and transform our society to be more resilient.

“This grant competition is open to Civil Society Organisations, Social Impact Ventures and Non-Governmental Organisations within Lagos state.

“In total, the grant seeks to fund 51 projects addressing SDG targets (three projects per SDG) across Lagos state.

“Part of the plan is to identify 20 MSMEs with the strong potential of growing between five outlets in the first year and 10 in the next 30 months and then provide the structure and franchise growth support including various intellectual property registrations,” she stated,

Hammond disclosed that the programme will accommodate the sum of N5 million each to three winning ideas that targets each of the SDGs which had been approved by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

According to her, the competition will enable the State Government to create a broader-based collaboration with the CSOs, NGOs and social entrepreneurs who are already implementing solutions to achieve the SDGs.

On the criteria of selection, she said: “Applicants who must have successfully pass eligibility screenings will be required to submit one project idea that addresses one of the 17 Global SDGs. The project must reflect a specific Key Performance Indicator, KPI, and an estimate of total people that will be impacted by the project.

“Submitted projects will be reviewed by a project selection committee who will grant interviews to the most promising applicants.

“There are two categories of stakeholders responsible for supervising the competition. The Technical Committee for general supervision and the Project Selection Committee which comprises at least a representative of Development Partner, Private Sector, MDA and the Office of SDGs and Investment.”

According to her, the Project selection committee will choose 51 winning projects that will be eligible for grant prizes of ₦5 million per project and the proposed duration of the competition is three months.

The process, she said, is automated to ensure transparency and increase the chances of selecting winning ideas, stating, “applicants are expected to apply on the Lagos State Volunteer Corp website (www.lsvc.ng) to enter the competition.”

On the Franchising for MSMEs initiative, she said the Office has commenced necessary plan to partner with Franchiser and Distributor Forum for the launch of a franchise system for MSMEs operating within the State.

The programme, according to her, will be targeting MSMEs in products manufacturing, services, food and drinks, health and wellness and other personal care services, investors/commercial banks, cooperative societies, media as well as other MSMEs and individuals within the value chains.

The pilot scheme, she said, is designed to offer 200 MSMEs to the franchise business system by providing digital infrastructure for all Lagos based franchises available for investment, including periodic financing forum for both franchisors and franchisees.

Hammond said a new initiative tagged: “Surprised Mentorship Rounds,” is part of the annual Lagos SDGs Week programme, aimed towards facilitating a remarkable and surprise encounter between young people in Lagos State and some notable and inspiring personalities in the society whose accomplishments and experiences can shape positive perspectives about life and reignite hope for the younger generation.

Founder, FRANDIS Forum, a partner, Mr. Tayo Adelugbe remarked that the programme is designed to support the growth of MSME businesses in alignment with the government economic vision through a result-oriented and impact driven franchise strategy.

He disclosed that the scheme is inspired by the need to have the state government spearhead a momentous and transformative movement to build a thriving and sustainable franchise industry in the country.

“The collaborative model we are adopting is to establish a franchise culture and mindset as part of the overall entrepreneurship values that drive the growth of the MSMEs in the state,’’ he stated.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs and Investments, Mr. Olalekan Fatodu, said the Office has commenced plans to hold its “Sustainability Christmas” programme set for December, which according to him, accommodates the significance of the need to support charity and care.

