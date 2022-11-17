Global energy management and automation company, Schneider Electric, has announced its strategy and capabilities for supporting enterprises, cloud and services providers looking to deploy compute resources at “the edge.”

Defined as “IT resources placed close to the end user or data source,” edge deployments present unique challenges differing from those of traditional data centers in that they are often remote and without local IT staff support.

This means they require a different strategy to that of a conventional data center, as their lifecycle is longer and they must be easy to manage, secure and deploy while also being resilient.

Schneider Electric Enterprise Account Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Nmor Morris Emeka, “To support the IT requirements of today and tomorrow, more computing power is being decentralized to the network edge.

“With forces such as the Internet of Things (IoT), high bandwidth content and latency-sensitive applications driving this move, Schneider Electric delivers solutions and services that meet the needs of these unique environments.”

As part of its strategy, Schneider Electric also outlined five environments impacted by edge deployments and the company’s capabilities and infrastructure designed to support them.

They include, Regional colocation and telco data centers, Remote and branch office locations, server room, Network closets and Industrial sites.

