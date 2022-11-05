By Nnamdi Ojiego

Leading media agency, SBI Media, has announced that it will offer a prize of N2 million in BNB to attendees who show outstanding promise with their ideas at the 2022 edition of its media workshop.

The workshop, which is the third in a series, will be held at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, on December 3, 2022.

Themed: “Media in the Blockchain Era”, this year’s event is focused on Web3.0 and the emerging possibilities for young Nigerian entrepreneurs on the blockchain and the metaverse.

The CEO of SBI Media and founder of the workshop, Rotimi Bankole, said “this edition will offer a prize of N2 Million in BNB to attendees who show outstanding promise with their ideas.”

Referencing global reports, he said the theme was in line with global trends noting that the global Web3.0 blockchain market size was $1.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 44.9% from 2022.

“We believe that the blockchain is still evolving. If you look back at Web2.0, it had major ups and downs at the start. And so, for Web3.0, there may still be some more challenges ahead but the more people understand it, the more efficient their approach to it will be. Which is why now is exactly when we should be talking about Web3.0 and the blockchain, taking all the lessons from what has happened so far and exploring new, better ideas for the future,” said Bankole.

He assured that this edition will include a lot more value for impact for participants.

According to him, previous editions of the workshop were held under the spectre of COVID-19 and the limitations that came with the pandemic.

“However, this will be the first edition where there will be unhindered engagement between facilitators and participants, and the organisers are optimistic that this level of interaction will forge stronger connections and possibly help establish business relationships amongst participants.

“We never intended to stage a series of events where people would only talk and move on; we always wanted to empower young Nigerians with real, monetizable skills, particularly in media, which is one of the fastest growing industries in Nigeria. We are optimistic that this third edition will truly reveal what we originally designed to achieve with the workshop,” Bankole stated.

Since it was launched in 2020, SBI Media Workshop has directly impacted hundreds of young Nigerians, Bankole said.

“This year, we expect to have 150 in-person participants and over 500 more joining via the live streams. The Workshop is designed for Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35, and is building a reputation as a leading capacity development platform for budding media entrepreneurs looking to build a solid career in the industry,” the SBI Media founder said.

