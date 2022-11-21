The board of judges for the 2022 GRC & Fincrime prevention awards has selected finalists for the second edition of the annual award.

The GRC & Fincrime prevention awards has been announced to be scheduled for Friday, 25th of November 2022, at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos with a summit which will kick off by 10am and an award ceremony which hold by 6pm

Award categories include GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Excellence Awards,

GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Journey Awards, GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Achievement Awards, and others.

The organizations who emerged as the finalists are Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank, Jobberman, Opay, Interswitch, Citi Bank, Zenith Bank, Deloitte, KPMG, Stanbic IBTC Arise TV, Channels Tv, ARM Pension Managers Limited and others.

In addition, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State have been shortlisted for the Special Recognition Award for Governors Supporting GRC and Anti Financial Crime Initiatives.

A new category has also been introduced this year which is focused on recognizing and celebrating Women in GRC and FinCrime Prevention.

Speaking on the awards, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr. Foluso Amusa PhD said: “Governance, Risk, Compliance & Financial Crime Prevention Awards was inspired by continuous effort of firms keeping abreast and up to date with evolving and changing regulatory landscape across the various services, products and industries. In countries like USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the EU countries, firms are being recognised for distinguishing themselves as pacesetters across the Governance, Risk, Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention sectors yearly.

“It is therefore also important that the efforts of firms and professionals in these fields who are doing a lot of work by adhering to regulations and global standards should be recognised and rewarded in Nigeria at the first instance and Africa at large”.

Speaking further, Amusa shed light on what makes this year’s edition different from the maiden edition;

“This year’s edition will be different from the maiden edition on many levels. Firstly, we are including a Women in GRC & FinCrime Prevention Awards category. We are also introducing the GRC and FinCrime Summit. The aim is to engage leaders in the industry who will be discussing ways by which standards can be improved and excellence can be promoted. This year, we will also be simplifying and automating the Voting and Judging process”.

The theme for the summit is titled: ‘Managing 3rd Party Ecosystem Risks & Data Sharing Amongst FIs to combat ML/TF’.

