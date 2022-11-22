…As US partners Lagos on electricity generation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on the House of Representatives to allow state governments to have input into the Electricity Bill 2022, with the aim of allowing states generate own electricity and develop at their pace.

Sanwo-Olu, made the call on Tuesday, during the handover ceremony of the Lagos State Integrated Energy Resource Plan, IRP, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, organised by the State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in collaboration with the United States of America through the USAID and Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program, PA-NPSP.

According to Sanwo-Olu; “This is about power partnership which started eight years ago by the Obama administration. Currently, Lagos can boast of the biggest gas in this country.

“Lagos needs to increase its electricity generation capacity to help develop small business grow the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the State and Nigeria. I hope when we look back years to come Lagos IRP would have impacted on more people.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on the Speaker of the House of Representatives to join us to resolve all the issues in the electricity bill.”

Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote, in his remarks, explained that the initiative is a 20-years partnership that would also involve two electricity distribution companies in Lagos; Ikeja and Eko Discos, adding it would transform the power deficiencies in Africa.

According to Odusote; “Electricity is the bases for human growth and development. Electricity is the core foundation of development for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.”

He stressed that the plan aimed at identifying infrastructure requirements and bridging gaps as well as bringing needed investments in the electricity sector.

The Consul -General, United States Consulate in Lagos, Williams Stevens, described electricity as the basis of economic growth, trade and investments and expressed the United States government’s excitement at partnering with Lagos State.

He said; “This is the main dream for President Barack Obama for Africa’s development which started 2014 and I am glad that eight years after it has come to full circle.”

Chief of Party of Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program, PA-NPSP, Tunde Gbajumo, said, “This is a 20 year’s plan and Lagos needs to generate more megawatts.”

