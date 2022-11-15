Osimhen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Nigeria international, Mobi Oparaku wants the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to sanction Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen for opting out of Thursday’s international friendly with Portugal.

Osimhen who was included in the list for the friendly withdrew and has since been replaced by Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers.

Despite scoring in Napoli’s 3-2 win over Udinese at the weekend and going off uninjured, injury has, however, been cited as why Osimhen will not participate in the clash with World Cup-bound Portugal.

“This is sabotage. He wasn’t injured, I saw him at the weekend and he was not substituted due to injury,” the 1996 Atalanta Olympics gold medallist told Brila FM, as per Complete Sports.

“Because it’s a friendly and we are not going to the World Cup he has come out to say he is not playing. This is sabotage he should be sanctioned.“

Osimhen’s last outing with the Super Eagles was in June when Nigeria overran São Tomé and Principe 10-0 in the AFCON qualifiers in June this year.

