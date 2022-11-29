Samson Adeniran , who goes by the music act Samsix is one of the latest afro pop stars to take the mantle of preserving the latest trending genre of music, which is currently enjoying global recognition due to the talent and dedication of some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Burna Boy, Big Wiz, Davido and many more who have undoubtedly left large shoes to be filled.

A vast culture that over the last decade has given and is still giving birth to stars. Samsix will be setting his sights on the pedestal of glory as is the dream of every youngster. Samsix is a Nigerian American artist whose style of music is Afro fusion.

With his American background and having spent time in America many are still puzzled by his choice as they feel he could be more expression able plying his craft in order genre like hip hop for sure as it is expected following the track record of many foreign entertainers who are Nigerian.

Samsix is a multi talented individual with many years of singing experience. He started at a young age of eleven at Six flags theme park, Bowie, Maryland, USA.

The youngster is believed to have favored the Afro pop genre for many reasons ranging from where his style and charisma would be best suited, His core traditional standing, the Afro pop rave that has got many foreign artist tapping into the concept, market value and many more.

Although the artist revealed that his passion for music moves beyond material and serves more as a source of joy.

The Afro pop youngster revealed in an interview, his main inspiration for music to be the passion to make something that beautiful from scratch. He also talked about the feeling surrounding the high that accompanies living the dream he once had and enjoying the experience as it develops.

Samsix latest single, “Fight for you” that is long been expected by fans finally makes it on air. The tune is already largely acceptable and has the potential to hold solid ground in the music sphere.

