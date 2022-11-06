Mohammed Salah was on target twice as Liverpool secured their first away win in the Premier League this season away at Tottenham.

It was a win that meant a big relief for Liverpool who had lost their two previous league games to struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds United with manager Jurgen Klopp under pressure to turn the tides around domestically.

Salah took charge on the day with a sublime finish from Darwin Nunez’s pass after 11 minutes, then cashing in on Eric Dier’s misplaced headed back-pass to double Liverpool’s advantage with great composure five minutes before the break.

Spurs, without the injured Son Heung-min, were never out of the game as Ivan Perisic hit the woodwork either side of half-time before Harry Kane pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining.

Liverpool then held on to their lead to prevent Spurs pulling one of their famous comebacks.

