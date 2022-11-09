Attunise Olaoluwa Emmanuel professionally known as Saint NTB is an Afro pop singer and songwriter from Lagos, Nigeria who fell in love with music at a very young age. His experiences helped shape the type of stories he tells and the way he approaches music.

Following the release of ‘’Catch Me Outside’’’ his first single for the year 2022, which has gathered over 100,000 streams across all platforms, and gained massive airplay across the country, Saint NTB has returned with a new single ‘’Done With You’’.

‘Done With You’ is a blend of Afro-Pop with R&B melodies. In this song, Saint NTB talks about how exhausted he is in his relationship and how he wants to move on to better things. It’s a heartbreak song with pop melodies which makes it very enjoyable for the listeners, while still getting the message being passed.

The single which was produced by Osasbeatz and engineered by Beezyx was released on the 4th of November 2022.

